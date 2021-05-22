10 questions to ask any contractor before your project begins
Hiring the right contractor for a home renovation project or remodel is critical. There are basic questions every homeowner should ask before selecting a contractor to work on your project. Renovations can be stressful enough with managing budgets, making decisions on materials and design, and finding somewhere to live (either inside or outside your home, depending on the size of the project), and ensuring you have the right person for the job is one way to alleviate that stress.www.21oak.com