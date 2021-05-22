Looking to get your home remodeled, but don't know how to go about it? Remodeling expert Pasqualino Spadorcia suggests you ask contractors these vital questions. Getting your home remodeled could add value to your house should you decide to sell it. Remodeling can also add a lot of comfort and convenience for your family. Yet if you're not careful, the remodeling project could turn into a big headache, and you could waste a lot of money too. Fortunately, Pasqualino Spadorcia believes that by asking the right questions now you can avoid a lot of headaches later.