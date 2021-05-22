How to grow organic blueberries in your garden this summer
Fresh blueberries are a treat like no other. Whether you bake them into pies, freeze them to use as ice cubes in drinks, or just eat them plain, these little blue spheres are delicious. The bushes they grow on make a beautiful addition to any yard or garden, too. If these statements ring true for you, then you’re in luck; we’re going to break down everything you need to know about growing your own blueberries from seedling to success!www.happysprout.com