Former Jeopardy! contestant and champion Buzzy Cohen is the man behind the podium as the show’s Tournament of Champions rolls on. Reviews for Cohen’s performance so far have been overwhelmingly positive and he appears to really click with Jeopardy! fans. He also has a knack for connecting with the show’s contestants with an outgoing personality and quirky charm. After Wednesday’s new episode aired, Jeopardy! producers took to social media to showcase an example of Cohen’s likability. At the conclusion of the game, Buzzy chats it up with contestants on how it feels to be back in the game. It’s clear from their interaction that they are soaking up the experience as best they can.