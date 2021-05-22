newsbreak-logo
Saturday Bird Droppings: The Orioles extended losing skid continues

By Tyler Young
Camden Chat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter putting up 23 runs over a three-game stretch earlier in the week, it appeared that the Orioles may have finally gotten over their offensive woes for the time being. On top of that, the return of Anthony Santander promised to provide a boost to the bats as well. The...

MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees break out big bats, but fall flat in series finale against Orioles

The Yankees walked into Camden Yards ready to do away with some birds. They broke out the big bats early on, but the Orioles had some of their own. The Yankees lost 10-6 to the Orioles at Camden Yards Sunday. “I mean that’s baseball,” Aaron Boone said after the game. “They put it on us a little bit. ... I thought we came out with a good focus today and just couldn’t close it down.” Jordan ...
MLBchatsports.com

Thursday Bird Droppings: Another Orioles off day arrives

The Orioles have been better on the road than at home this year, but their latest jaunt away from Baltimore did not go so great. Matt “The Dark Knight” Harvey’s return to New York on Wednesday afternoon ended up with him getting blasted out of the game early and the O’s losing by a fairly lopsided 7-1 margin. Check out Andrea’s recap of the game for some not-so-lovely totals.
MLBchatsports.com

Friday Bird Droppings: Where we’re still dreaming on Orioles prospects

Good morning, Camden Chatters. With the Orioles off last night, my baseball attention turned to the West Coast — specifically Seattle, where it was one of most exhilarating days in recent memory for Mariners fans. The club called up not one but two highly-touted prospects to make their MLB debuts simultaneously: mega-talented outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the fourth-best prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, and right-hander Logan Gilbert, ranked No. 28. For a club that entered the night with an uninspiring 18-19 record — not to mention a 20-year postseason drought, the longest in professional sports — the infusion of two exciting young wunderkinds onto their roster provided a jolt of electricity for Seattle sports fandom.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Sitting Saturday

Mountcastle is not starting Saturday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The right-handed hitter sits against Yankees righty starter Domingo German amidst an 0-for-12 run in his last three games, including a three strikeout Friday performance. Pedro Severino fills in for Mountcastle at designated hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Chased early Saturday

Lopez (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings as the Orioles were downed 8-2 by the Yankees. He struck out four. Four of the first five Yankee hitters reached base in the first inning before Lopez served...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/16/21

The prescription for an ailing lineup? A date with the Orioles. The Yankees’ batters are battered, with a huge chunk of the starting nine out at the moment, but they’re on the precipice of sweeping Baltimore nonetheless. They took Jorge López to task yesterday, and they’ll look to do the same to Orioles pitching today in support of Jordan Montgomery.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Dark Knight returns: Harvey, Orioles lose to Mets 7-1

Matt Harvey walked onto the Citi Field mound for the first time in 3 years, 9 days, his brown eyes darting around the stadium where he became a star and left in ignominy. “There’s been so many ups and downs here at this ballpark and with this organization that I didn’t really know what to expect,” he said later. “What the fans gave me out there was pretty incredible. I was holding back tears.”
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees.com: The Orioles MIGHT Be Stinkier Than the Yankees

Disclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. In their last series against the Rays, the Yankees scored five total runs but took two of three games due to their stellar pitching, leading DJ LeMahieu to remark that they “swung it just enough to win.”
MLBchatsports.com

Judge Homers Again As Yankees Rout Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday night. After hitting two home runs Friday, Judge provided New York a 5-0 lead with a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Orioles' Maikel Franco taking over at third base for Rio Ruiz Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Maikel Franco as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Franco will take over at third base and bat sixth while Rio Ruiz takes the game off. Franco has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.2...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Yankees at Orioles – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees go for the sweep on Sunday when they close out their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles. No Giancarlo Stanton? No problem! The New York Yankees still managed to take the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles on the back of Aaron Judge. The big outfielder hit another home run in Saturday’s 8-2 victory behind another strong Domingo German outing.
MLBchatsports.com

Baltimore Orioles: Lopez Struggles Again in 8-2 Loss

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 06: Trey Mancini #16 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 6, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) The Baltimore Orioles sent Jorge Lopez to...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles continue to stink at home, lose 8-2 to Yankees

Another day, another big loss at home. The Orioles played a game on Saturday night that no one could be blamed for turning off early. The pitching was abysmal, the hitting was bad, and the reduced-capacity crowd was strongly pro-Yankee and made themselves heard over and over. The end result was an 8-2 loss that grossly sent many fans at Camden Yards home happy.
MLBwesb.com

Orioles Rally Over Yankees 10-6

The Baltimore Orioles rallied over the New York Yankees 10-6 yesterday to avoid a 3-game sweep in Baltimore. The Yankees enjoyed a 4-run first inning thanks mostly to 2 homeruns via Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier. In the third, Aaron Judge also homered for the third straight game and went...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hitting streak at 10 games

Mullins went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The outfielder got aboard with a double and scored in the fourth inning. In the eighth, Mullins reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and scored on a two-RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle. The 26-year-old Mullins is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 11-for-39 (.282) in that span. He's slashing .312/.374/.516 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 22 runs scored across 174 plate appearances overall. He's also gone 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Orioles look to end 3-game skid against Yankees

New York Yankees (21-17, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-22, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +147, Yankees -169; over/under is 9...
MLBwcn247.com

Orioles rally from deficit, beat Yankees 10-6 to avoid sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann came out of the bullpen to hold down the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles avoided a three-game sweep by rallying to beat New York 10-6. Aaron Judge homered for the third straight game and went 6 for 10 with four home runs and five RBIs in the series. But Jordan Montgomery failed to hold leads of 4-0 in the first inning and 5-2 in the third, and New York dropped to 1-6 this season when trying to complete a series sweep. Baltimore is 6-15 at Camden Yards.
MLBnny360.com

MLB roundup: Orioles top Yankees; Mets fall to Rays

Ryan Mountcastle finished with four RBIs, Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer and drove in three, and pitcher Bruce Zimmermann gave Baltimore solid long relief as the Orioles rallied for a 10-6 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday. Zimmermann (2-3) shut down the Yankees after they scored...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Yankees will play the last game of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles in Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). Outfielder Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the second inning to lead New York to an 8-2 win over Baltimore on the road last night. SP Domingo German is 3-2 and earned the win for the Yankees by allowing only one run over six innings (22-17). From the end of April to the beginning of May, they embarked on a five-game winning streak. New York is 2nd at 22-17 in the AL East Division.