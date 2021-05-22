Saturday Bird Droppings: The Orioles extended losing skid continues

Good morning, Camden Chatters. With the Orioles off last night, my baseball attention turned to the West Coast — specifically Seattle, where it was one of most exhilarating days in recent memory for Mariners fans. The club called up not one but two highly-touted prospects to make their MLB debuts simultaneously: mega-talented outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the fourth-best prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, and right-hander Logan Gilbert, ranked No. 28. For a club that entered the night with an uninspiring 18-19 record — not to mention a 20-year postseason drought, the longest in professional sports — the infusion of two exciting young wunderkinds onto their roster provided a jolt of electricity for Seattle sports fandom.