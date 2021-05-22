Mumia Abu-Jamal’s spiritual advisor confronts DA Krasner and the FOP
An interview with Mark Lewis Taylor, founder of Educators for Mumia Abu-Jamal. May 21, 2021 – Mark Lewis Taylor has been a professor in religion and society at Princeton Theological Seminary since 1982. He is also the founder of Educators for Mumia Abu-Jamal (EMAJ), which was first known as Academics for Mumia Abu-Jamal (AMAJ). In 2007, he co-authored “20 FAQs: The Pedro Polakoff Crime Scene Photos” with Journalists for Mumia. In recent years, he has also been working as Mumia’s spiritual advisor.sfbayview.com