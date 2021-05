BOWLING GREEN — A waterline project that will service McClure and Liberty Center and switch its water supplier to Bowling Green will soon be sent out to bid. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday approved a resolution of necessity and intent to proceed, as well as approval to seek bids, for the project, which includes running an 8-inch waterline beginning at an existing connection in Weston and traveling west to serve Henry County, including McClure and Liberty Center.