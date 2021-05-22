‘High School Musical’s Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu Are Reuniting for Another TV Movie

For those who haven’t watched the show, or for anyone that has and are looking for a brief refresher, ‘High School Musical: The Musical the Series’ (HSMTMTS) premiered November 12, 2019, and was one of the first series to be released on Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney+. The show centered around a group of high school students who attended East High, the same school that was used to film the three famous films in the original ‘High School Musical’ franchise. What is so unique about the show is that it is filmed mockumentary-style where all of the students are well aware and even fans of the fictional films that just so happen to take place at their high school, often breaking the fourth wall to address the audience.