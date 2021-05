’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers reveal that Michael Illesanmi decided to consult with his brother, Yekini, about the weight-loss/breast reduction surgery that his wife, Angela Deem Illesanmi was having. It seems that as far as trying to control Angela’s actions from afar, Michael has pretty much thrown up his hands, he told her in their facetime conversation that since he wasn’t there just to go ahead and do it all in one day, however, you could tell that he wasn’t happy about it.