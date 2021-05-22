newsbreak-logo
Clinton County, PA

Clinton County Commissioners approve vaccination incentives for employees

By Morgan Snook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLock Haven, Pa. – Clinton County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve vaccination incentives for their county employees. "We do have concerns about our employees not taking advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated and this is where the union is backing us up on the fact that it would be a good idea, especially for all our employees that deal with the public, to be vaccinated," said Chief Clerk Jann Meyers.

