General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Peter Shows His True Self To Maxie, Discovers Her Baby Plan?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) hasn’t seen Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) dark side for herself. Until recently, Maxie was blissfully unaware of Peter’s true criminal past. Their romance even led to Maxie’s pregnancy and they had planned to be married. But at the wedding ceremony, Peter’s past was revealed and Maxie was rushed to the hospital before the ceremony could be completed. Now fully armed with the truth, Maxie knew she had to do whatever she had to keep their baby away from Peter.