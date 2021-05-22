newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Peter Shows His True Self To Maxie, Discovers Her Baby Plan?

By Matt Crider
soapoperaspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) hasn’t seen Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) dark side for herself. Until recently, Maxie was blissfully unaware of Peter’s true criminal past. Their romance even led to Maxie’s pregnancy and they had planned to be married. But at the wedding ceremony, Peter’s past was revealed and Maxie was rushed to the hospital before the ceremony could be completed. Now fully armed with the truth, Maxie knew she had to do whatever she had to keep their baby away from Peter.

www.soapoperaspy.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Setton
Person
Wes Ramsey
Person
Kelly Thiebaud
Person
Jacklyn Zeman
Person
Kirsten Storms
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childbirth#Gh Spoilers#Abc#General Hospital Spoilers#Maxie Fear#Truth#Dr Britt Westbourne#Port Charles#Wedding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
General Hospital
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Why General Hospital’s Amnesiac Sonny Story Is Past Its Expiration Date

General Hospital spoilers and updates reveals the mobster with a semi-heart of gold Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) fights other GH mobster with a semi-heart of gold Julian Jerome (William deVry) on a rickety bridge outside a New Jersey bus station. One falls off the bridge when shot and then the bridge collapses, wiping out the other.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Poison Makes Chase Bitter, Deceitful Act To Keep Willow?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) plans on admitting she is now with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). However, only when Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) recovers. At some point, he is going to hear, see, or suspect the truth. If he gets bitter enough after the poisoning storyline, could he commit a deceitful act in order to keep Willow?
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Elizabeth Webber Rat Finn Out?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) knows that Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) knows there is more going on with Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) medical issues than what he is admitting to. At first, she was just concerned that he was working on his own son’s case.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Tuesday, May 11: Maxie Tricked, Sam’s Mission, Trina Educates, Chase Gets Worse

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, May 11 reveal that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) will be deceived. Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) is determined to find Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). Trina Robinson (Sydney Mikayla) will tell Cameron Webber (William Lipton) about her experiences with racism. Plus, a relationship is put on hold.
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nikolas makes a shocking purchase while Jax and Carly battle it out

ABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers for May 13th reveal Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) continues her plan. Meanwhile, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) makes a shocking move in his war with Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). We’ll also see more of the fight over Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) live on the run. Here’s what the promo has to say.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Monday, May 3: Nina’s Desperation, Cassadine Dinner Fiasco, Alexis’ Legal Loophole?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, May 3 reveal that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is desperate to protect her new life. Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) host a family dinner. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) goes up against Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Plus, there might be a legal loophole for Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn).
TV & Videossoapoperaspy.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Mike’s Secret Gift, ‘Burying’ Sonny, Nina’s Logic Explained

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who now goes by Mike, possesses a secret gift. Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) has an opening, to tell the truth. However, she slams that door shut. She feels that it’s in Mike’s best interest to just live his new life. However, the truth about Sonny won’t be able to stay buried forever.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Thursday, May 6: Elizabeth’s Bombshell, Cameron Reels, Jax Worries, Sam’s Deal

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, May 6 reveal that Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) shares information. She tells Cameron Webber (Michael Lipton) that she knows who really killed Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth). Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) is worried and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) makes a deal. General Hospital Spoilers –...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Friday, May 14: Carly’s Family Strike, Maxie Cornered, Valentin’s Bombshell

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, May 14 reveal that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will strike back at her own family. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) will be blindsided by an unexpected guest. Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) is blindsided by Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) bombshell. Plus, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) has a hostile encounter.
TV Seriessoapoperaspy.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Port Charles Women Bring Down Cyrus Renault

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal quite the dinner party on Spoon Island this week with Cyrus Renault as the guest of honor. General Hospital Spoilers – Cyrus Renault Isn’t Ready For This. But this dinner party is just the beginning as three of Port Charles’ premiere women have teamed up...
TV & Videossoapoperaspy.com

Is General Hospital Bringing Back Richard Dean Anderson As Jeff Webber?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates reveal it’s been decades since Elizabeth Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) father, Jeff Webber, appeared on GH. It seems like the soap is preparing for the character’s return. Does this mean a potential comeback for Richard Dean Anderson? Or will the show opt to recast the role?