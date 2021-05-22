newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US, S. Korea agree to cooperate on Taiwan Strait issue

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 22 (ANI): The United States and South Korea have agreed to cooperate on the Taiwan Strait issue, amid rising tensions in the 180-km wide waterways. US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is on a visit to America, held a bilateral summit on Friday, Taiwan News reported.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Us Navy#Taiwan Strait#South China Sea#S Korea#Bilateral Relations#Ani#South Korean#Taiwan News#Reuters#Us Navy#Chinese#Taiwanese#The Us Navy#South China Morning Post#Mainland China#Beijing#Taipei#International Waters#Regional Stability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China refuses to talk with U.S. Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been repeatedly rebuked in his efforts to speak with China's top general. U.S. military officials hope to open lines of communication to reduce potential flare-ups. Relations between China and the United States remain tense as Washington and Beijing clash over numerous issues. WASHINGTON D.C.:...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US, South Korea agree to end limits on South Korean missile development

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a joint decision Friday with the United States to terminate guidelines that have long restricted Seoul’s development of missiles. He was speaking right after the summit with President Joe Biden at the White House. “I am pleased to announce the termination of the missile...
WorldInternational Business Times

'World's Leading Bank Robbers': North Korea's Hacker Army

Nuclear-armed North Korea is advancing on the front lines of cyberwarfare, analysts say, stealing billions of dollars and presenting a clearer and more present danger than its banned weapons programmes. Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its atomic bomb and ballistic missile programmes, which have seen rapid progress under...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US says will continue to assist Taipei in self-defence

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in Taiwan Strait, the United States on Tuesday said it will continue to assist Taiwan in its self-defence. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that Washington's policy towards Taiwan remains unchanged, Taiwan News reported. China has ramped up political pressure and...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China opposes mention of Taiwan in US, S Korea statement

Beijing [China], May 25 (ANI): China has expressed strong opposition to a mention of Taiwan in a joint statement issued following the in-person summit between US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in. "We urge relevant countries to speak and act prudentially on the Taiwan question and...
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

2 Chinese war planes enter Taiwan air-defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], May 24 (ANI): Taiwan has said that two Chinese military aircraft entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, marking the 15th such intrusion this month. This comes as tensions in the Taiwan Strait are escalating. According to Taiwan Defence Ministry, a People's Liberation Army Air Force...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

UK aircraft carrier heads to Asia, tells China to obey rules of sea

In sending Britain's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to Asia, the British government seeks to show the region's countries, including China, that Britain will enforce the international law of the sea. One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Forbes

U.S. And Japan Talk To Each Other But Mostly To Beijing

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington not too long ago. He is the first national leader to have an oval office meeting with this president. Beyond the usual diplomatic niceties, two clear messages emerged: First and foremost is a definite statement to Beijing that the United States has formidable allies and further has no intention of retreating from the Indo-Pacific region, economically or diplomatically for that matter. Second and only slightly less significant is the timing of this meeting. That Biden’s first talk was with an Asian leader says that the United States is indeed pivoting to Asia, something of which President Obama only spoke and President Trump muddled. For his part, Prime Minister Suga pledged support to the American effort, because he is a good ally but mostly because it suits Japan’s needs and his government’s own agenda.
Politicsinvesting.com

China warns U.S., South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Monday warned the United States and South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan, after leaders of the two countries agreed last week to work together to seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. "China brooks no foreign interference on the Taiwan issue,"...
Foreign Policycitizentruth.org

Why We Must Prevent the U.S. From Launching a Hybrid War Against China

U.S. President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year was recently announced, and it requests $715 billion for his first Pentagon budget, 1.6 percent more than the $704 billion enacted under Trump’s administration. The outline states that the primary justification for this increase in military spending is to counter the threat of China, and identifies China as the U.S.’s “top challenge.”
Politicstrendswide.com

China warns Australia will be the ‘first hit’ if it keeps meddling in military exercises in Taiwan

Australia’s military is ‘weak,’ ‘insignificant’ and will be the ‘first hit’ in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Bad Moon falling: South Korean leader falters in summit with Biden

The most anti-American president in South Korea’s history Biden-live-updates/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">visited Washington on Friday. It does not appear that President Moon Jae-in got what he really wanted. He smiled through a long day of diplomacy but undoubtedly left disappointed and upset. In fact, it appears Moon lost ground on...