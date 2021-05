It’s one of the natural wonders of New York State, with old growth forests, dramatic vistas and heart-pounding recreation opportunities, yet it remains an overlooked and somewhat obscure destination even in its own backyard. Located in southernmost Erie County along the banks of Cattaraugus Creek, Zoar Valley is a breathtaking spectacle of the kind you would expect to find in the wilds of the West. Cliffs plunge nearly 400 feet to the valley floor, making hiking along the canyon rim fraught with potential peril (proceed with caution!) but replete with views (and eagle sightings) that are sure to make your spirit soar.