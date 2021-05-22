newsbreak-logo
'High School Musical's Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu Are Reuniting for Another TV Movie

High School Musical fans rejoice: a mini-reunion for two OG HSM cast members in the form of an adult rom-com will be available later this year!. On Wednesday (May 19), Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu announced that they will co-star in a Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion. On Twitter, the Disney alums playfully shared a photo from their HSM days alongside a new promo shot from the upcoming TV movie. "How it started vs. how it's going," Coleman captioned the original tweet.

