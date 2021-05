On April 23-24, Gambler 500 off-roadies joined in to ride the gamut of Cumberland County’s most remote areas, pick up trash and sling some mud. It’s nothing for a little duct tape and zip ties to hold these clunkers together as they go rough-riding around Cumberland County’s backroads and narrow mountain lanes, gathering litter and slinging mud like glitter for the Tennessee Gambler 500 2021 Spring Rally.