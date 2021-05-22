newsbreak-logo
Trotwood, OH

Trotwood holds Bike Helmet Safety and Wellness Event

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood is hosting a bike helmet safety and wellness event Saturday.

The event began on 301 S. Broadway Street at noon and will last until 2 p.m.

Residents of Trotwood will be able to check in and get free helmets for the event.

>>Food trucks from across the state meet for ‘Fashion Meets Food Truck’ rally in Trotwood

Riders will start at Madison Park and bike down to the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center.

According to a flyer, the event will also include safety education, a bike rodeo, and food trucks.

The event is recognizing bike helmet safety awareness in May according to a release.

