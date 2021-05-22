Are COVID-19 vaccine incentives -- $1 million jackpots, say -- ethical?

A financial shot in the arm could be just what is needed for Americans unsure about COVID-19 vaccination. On May 12, 2021, the Republican governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, announced five $1 million lottery prizes for those who are vaccinated. Oregon followed on Friday with one $1 million prize and some lesser prizes. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, younger citizens are being enticed to get the shot with $100 savings bonds, and a state university in North Carolina is offering students who get vaccinated a chance to win the cost of housing. Many companies are paying vaccinated employees more money through bonuses or extra paid time off.