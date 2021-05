When air fryers took people’s kitchens by storm a couple of years ago, I was admittedly intrigued. With all the delicious air fryer recipe options popping up on food blogs, I kept debating if I should buy one of my own, or if it would end up being another barely-used pricey gadget taking up precious kitchen space. Kind of like the Instant Pot I bought a few years back. But when I was presented with the opportunity to test (and keep) a Kyvol AF60 air fryer, it was an easy decision. Yummy food in the name of research, am I right?