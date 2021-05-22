J.J. Abrams confirms his future projects will include more original works
J.J. Abrams was the primary mind behind the opening and closing chapters of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but before that, he had already made a name for himself as the creator of hit televisions shows like LOST and Alias before becoming a big name director of films such as Mission: Impossible III, Super 8, and Star Trek. With The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams finished the Skywalker story George Lucas began in 1977 with A New Hope. Star Wars has continued to evolve as a property with The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and a slew of upcoming series for Disney+.