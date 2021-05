After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, Taste Trenton is making a comeback for 2021, according to Planet Princeton. Save the dates and your appetite. You're going to be enjoying some of the very best food around. If you haven't heard of it before, Taste Trenton is a restaurant crawl that will take place over 3 days, Friday, June 11th - Sunday, June 13th. You'll wear a wristband, which will give you access to food specials/discounts at restaurants throughout the city.