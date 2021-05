Heidi ho, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and NXT has a big show for us tonight. Both the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships will be on the line — the latter in a two of three falls match — while Karrion Kross will seek revenge against Austin Theory for last week and MSK battle Breezango. And of course there’s more, but without further ado let’s get right into it.