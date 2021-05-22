The Uncertain Future of (Some of) Philip Roth's Archives

I was talking with someone the other day about that Philip Roth biography, you know, the one that got pulled by the publisher after it turned out that the biographer had been a major sexual harasser of women who he’d taught in middle school . . . what a messy story! I’m not the world’s biggest Philip Roth fan, actually I’m pretty sure he’s not one of my 2,000 favorite authors, but he’s written some great things like The Ghost Writer, and he lived a newsworthy life, so I had a casual interest in looking at his biography, even if I wasn’t planning to buy and read it, as I did with biographies of George V. Higgins, John Updike, Alfred Kazin, Shirley Jackson, George Orwell, etc. I was at the bookstore last month and flipped through it briefly. I checked the index for Veronica Geng, who did some editing for Roth (a waste of time in my opinion; I like her writing a lot better than his!), that was about it. A few years ago I read an interesting book about Philip Roth, but that’s because I’ll read pretty much anything by Claudia Roth Pierpoint (no relation), who was the author of that book.