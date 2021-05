Frank J. Masterson, 78, of Calverton, N.Y., passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021. (He never did like Mondays!) Frank was a true legend, and his legacy will live on through all who had the privilege to know and love him. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Debbie; their two children, Kelly and Ryan; daughter-in-law, Kate; and granddaughter, Emmalyn. (He would also proudly tell you about his grandson on the way!)