5 Carolina Panthers players who won’t be on the roster by Week 1

During the seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, each organization selected players they believe are talented enough to help improve their football team. However, with just over 200 selections in the draft, many valuable players are bound to slip through the cracks. That’s where UDFAs come in. UDFAs, or undrafted free agents, are players who entered their names into the NFL draft but were not selected. This makes them automatic free agents, available to sign with any team in the league. In the post-draft process this year, the Carolina Panthers scooped up five undrafted free agents, each with their own skillset and advantages. Here is a breakdown of the Carolina Panthers undrafted free agent signings this year.