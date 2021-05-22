5 Carolina Panthers players who won’t be on the roster by Week 1
Which Carolina Panthers players have little chance of making the 53-man roster in 2021?. The Carolina Panthers have a roster littered with exciting talent, so there might be a strong chance of some big improvements when competitive action rolls around next season. It was a solid if not spectacular first year under Matt Rhule that ended with a 5-11 record, but they went toe-to-toe with some exceptional teams without quite getting things done in crucial moments to emerge victoriously.catcrave.com