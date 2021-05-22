McManus: Trump couldn’t steal the election in 2020. His allies are laying the groundwork to try again

In less than two weeks, it will have been seven months since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. You may be wondering why we feel the need to remind people of that point when it‘s plainly evident that Biden is the current president of the United States and Trump is a guy who sweatily poses for photos with random Mar-a-Lago guests. And the answer is that there somehow remains a disturbing number of Americans who still believe, in their delusional heart of hearts, that the election was stolen from the former reality TV show host. For example, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, a majority of Republican voters think Trump is the “true president,” and that the only reason he’s not in the White House right now is due to illegal voting. And while most of those voters are probably content to merely rant on Facebook about Biden being an illegitimate commander in chief and keep the hope alive that Trump will make his triumphant return to Washington come 2024, there are a small but wildly disturbing number of people who are, at this moment, still trying to overturn the 2020 election.