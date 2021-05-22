In Our View: Cheers & Jeers: Mask options, fake vaccine card
Cheers: To maskless options. Many local businesses were quick to rescind mask requirements for customers following a new directive last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials determined that vaccines are effective in preventing COVID-19 and that people who have been fully vaccinated need no longer wear masks. Individual businesses, however, may still require masks, and people who are not vaccinated are urged to wear them.www.columbian.com