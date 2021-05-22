newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

In Our View: Cheers & Jeers: Mask options, fake vaccine card

By The Columbian Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cheers: To maskless options. Many local businesses were quick to rescind mask requirements for customers following a new directive last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials determined that vaccines are effective in preventing COVID-19 and that people who have been fully vaccinated need no longer wear masks. Individual businesses, however, may still require masks, and people who are not vaccinated are urged to wear them.

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Vancouver, WA
Health
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Mask#Maskless#Covid#Fbi#Columbian#Fake Vaccine Cards#Jeers#Mask Requirements#Masks#Vaccination#Proof#Cdc Officials#Mention#Input#Disease Control#Adjustments#Common Sense#People#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

In Our View: Fully reopening schools in fall important step

An announcement that Washington schools should plan to be open for in-person learning in the fall is a welcome development. Not only does in-person learning provide educational and social benefits that cannot be replicated online, but the decision provides some assurances for parents and guardians. The coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of school schedules has played havoc with child care and work plans.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Vaccine info is available

A recent letter mentioned struggling to find information about the number of people vaccinated in the county. I want to let the writer know that the information is available at the Clark County Public Health site: https://clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine. Hope that helps everyone find it. We encourage readers to express their views...
Clark County, WAClarkCountyToday

Letter: A great turnaround or a great reveal, you be the judge

Area resident Rob Anderson shares his thoughts on the apparent reversal in attitudes about COVID-19 Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. We’re witnessing a stunning reversal and the hypocrisy of the...
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington StateUS News and World Report

Nigerian Arrested in Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...