Vancouver artist turns old vinyl into new art

By Samantha Swindler, oregonlive.com Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND — The music might be gone from a scratched and worn vinyl record, but there’s still art to be found within its grooves. With surgical precision, Vancouver artist Ty Givens knows how to excise it. Givens carves into vinyl records to produce stylish silhouettes of local landmarks, comics characters...

