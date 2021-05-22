newsbreak-logo
Income Tax

Weston: The checks that could change your financial life

By LIZ WESTON, NerdWallet Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in July, most families with kids will start getting monthly payments of up to $300 per child as part of the American Rescue Plan’s expansion of the child tax credit. The payments are scheduled to end in December, and it’s unclear whether they will be extended. But even six...

