The Fauntleroy Community Association has shared an open letter regarding the plan to replace the aging Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal. The Fauntleroy Community Association (FCA), with input from the FCA ferry dock subcommittee, has reviewed the "Fauntleroy Terminal Trestle and Transfer Span Replacement Project" (FTTTSRP) as mentioned in the Washington State Ferries 2040 Long Range Plan. The FCA Board is sympathetic to the concerns for the safety and well being of crew and passengers arriving in and departing from Seattle via the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal. We also recognize the deteriorating condition of the existing creosoted wooden piles and structure. Further, we recognize issues associated with the elevation of the existing structure in light of the projected rise in sea levels.