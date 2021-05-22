newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Add beauty, function to garden with a path

By LEE REICH, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA path is a feature too often overlooked in a garden or landscape. Maybe it lacks functionality, or beauty, or it’s needed — but just not there. A well-designed path can do more than keep your feet dry. It can tell you where to walk, and also guide your eyes and imagination.

www.columbian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Garden Plants#Natural Beauty#Landscape#Guide#Space Rock#Path#Function#Brick Paths#Stone Paths#Wide Paths#Rectangular Pavers#Horizontally Layered Rock#Achieve Smooth Bends#Grass#Imagination#Sand#Flat Slabs#Random Shaped Pavers#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningtimescourier.com

Add edible flowers to your garden and table

Did you know fruits and vegetables are not the only edible things you can cultivate in your garden? For centuries, people have also enjoyed using a variety of flowers in culinary dishes. You probably remember the taste of honeysuckle from childhood and have tried such flowers like hibiscus and chamomile...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Gardeners' Dirt: Palm trees add living sculptures to outdoor areas

Palm trees evoke good thoughts of sun, water and relaxation. These images make palm trees very popular in Texas landscapes. Their distinctive trunks and decorative leaves are unique and add living sculptures to outdoor areas. The palm family has more than 3,000 species and more than 200 genera. Palms are...
ShoppingPosted by
Popular Science

These lamps will add style and function to your home at a great price

When it comes to items for the home, your lighting choices have the ability to significantly impact the ambiance of any room and are a great way to showcase your personal style. If you’re hunting for the right piece to complete your decor or make your space more functional, these options — ranging from minimalist lamps to unique fixtures — are a great place to start.
Designconcreteproducts.com

‘Engineering in the form of functional art’

Sitting down at the prodigious architectural cast-in-place concrete kitchen island of his newest feat, Christopher Parker, P.E. observes, “I build functional art. And this is my masterpiece.” The principal of Parker Construction Group, Wilmington, N.C. enlightened local agent, Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, on the attention to detail, engineering and craftsmanship behind the 8,200-sq.-ft. home.
Gardeninglexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

No, that isn’t a reference to the album by the heavy metal group Incubus. They are loud and grating on the ears. This title refers to the fungus we use in gardening called mycorrhizae. A lot of ...
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

Beautiful Blooms at Seashore Gardens Living Center

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Springtime brought beautiful blooms to Seashore Gardens Living Center as residents received flowers from visitors and donors. The flowers offer a sign of hope and renewal to residents who have spent the last year in isolation. About Seashore Gardens Living Center. The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore...
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Coleus adds colorful foliage to the landscape

When home gardeners see think about Coleus plants what may come to mind is the houseplant that their grandmother had in the parlor. Or the plant that they learned to root in water in an elementary school science experiment. Growing of coleus plants as houseplants and in the landscape has been done by home gardeners for many years. And, as with many different ornamental plants, its popularity has peaked and ebbed over the last 150 or so years that it has been in cultivation.
GardeningColumbian

Gardening With Allen: Variety of plants adds interest to summer containers

I want to plant tubs and baskets for both sunny areas and shady areas. Which plants should I use in these different conditions?. Most nurseries and garden stores have a special section of potted flowers especially selected for containers. Many have trailing or spreading growth. Non-flowering plants with colorful leaves are often mixed in. A single upright plant is often added to the center of large tubs and pots to give some height. Look at already planted containers for ideas on which plants look best together.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Multi-Functional Outdoor Fireplaces

The Rocco fireplace by Belgian design studio Moróro is a modern, multi-functional piece of outdoor furniture that suits any outdoor social gathering. With its sleek aluminum frame finished in a classy matte black, the Rocco fireplace is a centerpiece statement that offers major utility. The firepit can be outfitted with a number of chic accessories such as a grill top, two kinds of tabletops, and a parasol base. These accessories can transform its function from a social gathering spot to a cooking area with a simple rearrangement.
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
PetsTrendHunter.com

Functional Decor Pet Furniture

The Genggo Pets furniture is a design-conscious range of solutions for pet owners that will enable them to support the needs of their furry friends, while still taking their own home decor aesthetics into account. The handmade pet furniture from the Philippines-based brand is locally made and highlights a rustic...
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.