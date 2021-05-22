newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Danny Santana: Homers in debut

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Santana started at first base, batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-3 win over the Phillies. Santana had his contract selected Friday and was put to work immediately, giving Bobby Dalbec a breather at first base. The versatile infielder/outfielder, who is a switch hitter, could become a semi-regular, in the same vein as Marwin Gonzalez, slotting in at various spots. Second base, when Enrique Hernandez is in center field, and left field are the primary positions that could be available to Santana.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Bobby Dalbec
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Home Run#Home Field#Red Sox#Left Field#Center Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Red Sox Journal: Whitlock hasn't stumbled yet

The Red Sox have yet to find a situation where Garrett Whitlock fails to excel. The right-hander's performance on the mound has been spotless. He has scattered six hits, walked two and struck out 18 through 13⅓ innings to date. Opponents are still waiting to notch a first run against Whitlock in the big leagues.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

RED SOX JOURNAL: Verdugo continues to be an on-base machine

Alex Verdugo has made it a habit in 2021 to reach base safely. The Red Sox outfielder entered Friday night's game against the Orioles riding a 24-game on-base streak, the longest of both his career and in the big leagues this season. Verdugo went 2-for-6 with a run scored and two RBI in Thursday’s marathon 12-9 victory over the Tigers at Fenway Park.
MLBMLB

Santana set to play in Minors games for Sox

Danny Santana, a veteran player who belted 28 homers for the Rangers two years ago, will take a step closer to joining the Red Sox when he starts playing in Minor League games on Tuesday for High-A Greenville. The Sox signed Santana in March to a Minor League deal that...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Worcester Red Sox notebook: Utilityman Danny Santana is healthy and happy to be on the field

WORCESTER -- The road to get to Worcester on Wednesday night has not been an easy one for Danny Santana. The 30-year-old utility man underwent surgery in September 2020 to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, a procedure called UCL repair and augmentation with an internal brace, according to MLB.com. It’s similar to Tommy John surgery, but using a brace to repair the damaged ligament rather than a human tendon, which is used in Tommy John. The recovery time from the procedure is closer to six months versus more than a year of recovery from Tommy John.
MLBOver the Monster

OTM Roundtable: Are we done with the three-man bench?

If you’ve been reading along this season, and/or listening to our podcasts, you’re probably aware I have just about had it with the three-man bench. I hate it aesthetically, as it leads to fewer chances to make substitutions later in the game, and I also hate it for a team that is getting good starting pitching but poor performances from the bottom portion of their lineup. So I was curious what the rest of the staff felt and whether or not I was alone in my ire toward this roster set up. That was the topic of this week’s roundtable, in which I asked just for general feelings on the three-man bench and when the Red Sox should move on from it, if at all.
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Worcester Red Sox Notebook: WooSox show off stable of solid pitchers in extra-inning win

WORCESTER -- The Worcester Red Sox are proving that they have a stable of pitchers who are ready to contribute if the major-league team needs them. The pitching staff was on display at Polar Park Friday night, with starter Kyle Hart tossing six scoreless innings and the bullpen allowing just one run and hanging on to help the WooSox secure a 2-1 win in 10 innings. Hart bounced back from a rough first start in which he allowed four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings to shut down the Mets lineup, striking out six.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Red Sox injuries: Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo expected to rehab with WooSox later this week; Danny Santana starts in Worcester on Tuesday night

BOSTON -- Two members of the Red Sox are expected to begin rehab assignments in Worcester later this week. Infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernández (right hamstring strain) and second baseman Christian Arroyo (left hand contusion) are expected to rehab with the WooSox during their series against Syracuse this week, manager Alex Cora said Wednesday afternoon.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Jeter Downs goes 3-for-4, blasts first home run in 10-5 WooSox win

WORCESTER -- In the offensive outburst at Polar Park Saturday afternoon, Jeter Downs’ performance stood out among the rest. Downs went 3-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run, a double, single, stolen base, three RBI and two runs scored in the WooSox’ 10-5 win over the Syracuse Mets Saturday in Worcester.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Red Sox: Stock List Vol. 3

You may notice that this week’s Boston Red Sox stock list is a bit minor-league-centric. It’s not to say that the main roster doesn’t have any standouts. We know about the usuals (J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers), but there are some performances (good and bad) throughout the organization that could make big impacts down the line.
MLBMLB

Roster decisions loom for Sox down the line

BOSTON -- With reinforcements on the way, starting with the imminent return of Kiké Hernández -- likely Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla., against the Blue Jays -- the Red Sox are going to have some interesting roster decisions to make in the coming weeks. If Hernández does return from his right...
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Danny Santana, Adam Ottavino, Max Scherzer

We’re very close to seeing Danny Santana in a Red Sox uniform, according to Alex Speier. There are still more questions, though, like where he’ll fit in the lineup and on the field remains to be seen. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Despite some improvements recently, Adam Ottavino still isn’t doing...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Devers, Santana go deep, Red Sox beat Phillies 11-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When the Boston Red Sox made contact, they did some damage. Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and the Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Friday night. Perez (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits, striking out seven in six innings.