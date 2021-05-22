Red Sox's Danny Santana: Homers in debut

If you’ve been reading along this season, and/or listening to our podcasts, you’re probably aware I have just about had it with the three-man bench. I hate it aesthetically, as it leads to fewer chances to make substitutions later in the game, and I also hate it for a team that is getting good starting pitching but poor performances from the bottom portion of their lineup. So I was curious what the rest of the staff felt and whether or not I was alone in my ire toward this roster set up. That was the topic of this week’s roundtable, in which I asked just for general feelings on the three-man bench and when the Red Sox should move on from it, if at all.