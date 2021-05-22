Mets' Marcus Stroman: Quality start in no-decision

newsbreak-logo
Stroman didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Marlins, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight. While he wasn't rewarded with a win in the 12-inning affair, Stroman came through with a strong performance at a crucial time for the injury-ravaged Mets. It was his fifth quality start of the season, and the right-hander will take a 2.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB through 52.2 innings into his next outing.

MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Stroman’s Outing Spoiled Late by Error and Long Ball

Despite dealing with hamstring tightness, which forced him out of his previous start after five innings on Friday night, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman came back to make his next scheduled start in St. Louis, pitching in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader. As a result, Stroman went five innings,...
MLBNew York Post

Mets’ offense comes up empty in Game 1 loss to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — New hitting coaches, same underachieving hitters. In their first game since firing Chili Davis and Tom Slater earlier this week, stale bats remained in vogue for the Mets. That meant only two hits over seven innings and barely a pulse in a 4-1 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
NJ.com

Mets held to 2 hits in loss to Cardinals to open doubleheader

Marcus Stroman had no issues getting the first two outs of an inning. The third out was much trickier. The St. Louis Cardinals scored all of their runs with two outs, and the Mets’ offense struggled to produce much of anything in a 4-1 loss in the first game a doubleheader on Wednesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
MLBTimes Herald-Record

Mets split doubleheader after beating Cardinals in the nightcap

Bizarre baseball seems to follow the Mets these days. Even in seven-inning games, apparently. The Mets salvaged a split of a doubleheader by beating the Cardinals, 7-2, on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. The backups came to life in the second game with Kevin Pillar, Jonathan Villar and Tomas Nido all driving in two runs for New York (12-13).
MLBsemoball.com

DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets to place Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil on IL (Report)

According to Dessha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the Mets will add two more names to their growing list of injured players on Monday. When official, Conforto and McNeil join Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Albert Almora, Luis Guillorme, Dellin Betances, Jose Martinez, Carlos Carrasco, Seth Lugo and Noah Syndergaard on the injured list.
MLBthecomeback.com

Francisco Lindor claims he wasn’t fighting with Jeff McNeil in dugout tunnel, but instead debating if they saw a rat or raccoon

There was some commotion in the New York Mets’ dugout the seventh inning of Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. The SNY cameras showed Mets players such as Michael Conforto, Dominic Smith, and Jonathan Villar running into the dugout tunnel in response to an apparent altercation. And the immediate speculation was that the altercation involved Mets infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.
FanSided

Marcus Stroman plays into Mets rat-raccoon debate, because why not

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman played into the rat-raccoon tunnel debate following their 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Friday, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor broke out of his slump by hitting a massive game-tying home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mets won 5-4 in 10 innings, extending their winning streak to three games. But what everyone is talking about is the rat-raccoon debate that gained steam on social media.
MLBNew York Post

Unlikely sources salvage Mets’ doubleheader

ST. LOUIS — The long ball lives. A root cause of the Mets’ offensive inconsistency this season has been a power outage. This lineup built to mash hasn’t homered nearly enough, and scoring totals have nosedived. Two unlikely sources, Tomas Nido and Jonathan Villar, went deep Wednesday night in helping...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Fresh off no-hitter, O's John Means returns to mound vs. Mets

In his last start, John Means achieved something no Baltimore Orioles pitcher had done in more than 50 years. On Tuesday night, he'll try to match a feat last performed more than 80 years ago -- as well as achieve what he did the last time he batted in a National League park.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Not starting Wednesday

McNeil isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles. McNeil has gone 1-for-13 with a run and seven strikeouts across the last four games. Tomas Nido will start at catcher and bat eighth.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#975Baltimore Orioles#976New York Mets

The New York Mets entertain the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a brief two-game series on Tuesday evening. The Mets won the first three games of their current homestand, as they are coming off a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. New York won the first game of their series by one run in 10 innings before winning a pair of 4-2 games on Saturday and Sunday. The Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox by a score of 4-1 on Monday, salvaging a game after losing the first three games of the series by a combined 21-11 score.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets beat Orioles on another fielder's choice RBI by Patrick Mazeika

NEW YORK — The never-say-die Mets were alive and well for their fourth walk-off victory and sixth come-from-behind win of the season on Tuesday night. Dominic Smith delivered the game-tying punch in the ninth inning, an RBI single to center that scored Kevin Pillar from second, and backup catcher Patrick Mazeika walked it off for the second time in five days in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Orioles. Mazeika hit a grounder to first base and the throw home was late as the speedy Jonathan Villar swiped his hand across the plate for the game-winning run.
MLBMySanAntonio

Mazeika's 2nd walkoff in 4 games lifts Mets over Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mazeika got his second walkoff RBI in four career games with a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth inning, helping the banged-up New York Mets rally to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win. Baltimore led 2-1 entering the...
MLBCitizen Tribune

Stroman scheduled to start as New York hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (16-19, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (16-13, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.37 ERA, .67 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -149, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
MLBnumberfire.com

Dominic Smith starting for Mets against Orioles

New York Mets left fielder Dominic Smith is back in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague contest against right-hander Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. Smith will return to left field and bat fifth after being held out Tuesday versus a left-hander. Kevin Pillar will bat sixth and play center field. Albert Almora, who started in center field on Tuesday, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion after crashing into the outfield wall.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Delivers another strong start

Walker (3-1) earned the win Wednesday versus the Orioles after allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks over seven innings. The 28-year-old blanked Baltimore through six frames, but it scratched across a run on a walk, a single and a groundout during the seventh inning. Walker has won three of his past four starts and given up only five earned runs across 27 innings during that stretch.
Empire Sports Media

Mazeika Magic Continues As Mets Win 3-2 For Sixth Straight Victory

The New York Mets may not be at their best yet this season, but six straight wins say otherwise as they took another W by a score of 3-2 over the Baltimore Orioles. Patrick Mazeika continues to be an unlikely hero for the Mets as his fielder’s choice once again leads to a walk-off victory. Mazeika still does not have a big-league hit yet but has two walk-off wins to his name.