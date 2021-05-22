Mets' Marcus Stroman: Quality start in no-decision

The New York Mets entertain the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a brief two-game series on Tuesday evening. The Mets won the first three games of their current homestand, as they are coming off a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. New York won the first game of their series by one run in 10 innings before winning a pair of 4-2 games on Saturday and Sunday. The Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox by a score of 4-1 on Monday, salvaging a game after losing the first three games of the series by a combined 21-11 score.