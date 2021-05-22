Mets' Marcus Stroman: Quality start in no-decision
Stroman didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Marlins, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight. While he wasn't rewarded with a win in the 12-inning affair, Stroman came through with a strong performance at a crucial time for the injury-ravaged Mets. It was his fifth quality start of the season, and the right-hander will take a 2.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB through 52.2 innings into his next outing.