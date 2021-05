The IndyBest team are under no illusions that a laundry basket is hardly the most exciting of home essentials, but essential it most definitely is, unless you want clothes, towels and sheets strewn all over your home.There are two main things to consider when buying a laundry basket: how much space you have for one and how much laundry your household generates. There’s no point placing a large basket in a tiny bathroom or on a small landing that you have to skirt your way around every time you walk past it. Neither is it useful to choose a small,...