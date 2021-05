NEWTON — This last year we have been reminded of COVID-19’s impact as the number of people who died continued to increase. What is not well documented is the toll it has taken on family members. Deaths caused by COVID-19 are complicating the grief process in unique ways due to restrictions that often resulted in isolation for the dying patient and the loved one. Not being with a loved one in their time of need or being able to say goodbye makes grieving much more difficult.