Remembering Arthur Hills: Toledo golf course architect created lasting legacy
An entrepreneurial spirit led to a Yellow Pages advertisement, and an ad became a celebrated career that spanned a half-century. Toledo native Arthur Hills, who died Monday at the age of 91 from the effects of bladder cancer, was managing a family greenhouse in the late 1960s when he received a call via the city’s Yellow Pages inquiring about adding nine holes to Orchard Hills Country Club in Bryan and building a residential golf course in Monclova Township.www.toledoblade.com