Capcom and Retro-Bit have partnered up to release Mega Man: The Wily Wars Collector's Edition in classic SEGA Genesis form. If you're not familiar with this game, it's cool, not a lot of people are as it was essentially a way to get SEGA players into the Mega Man series. Released in 1994, the game is technically three games in one as it has the first three entries of the series from the NES, slightly improved and made to play on a Genesis. It didn't really sell that well at the time, but people have come to appreciate the collection. Now you can get this special edition with a ton of additional materials added to it, all in a playable cartridge if you decide to crack the thing open. You can currently pre-order it through Strictly Limited Games, but only until June 21st, for €69.99.