Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Let’s face it, we could all stand to be a little bit more like Mandy Moore. Smart, cool, gorgeous, wildly successful, impeccable taste and—oh my lordy—have you seen how cute her baby boy Gus (aka August Harrison Goldsmith) is? While we may not be able to achieve Mandy-level success in every area of our lives, we can at least get our babies up to Gus-level cute by dressing them in the same celebrity baby clothes.