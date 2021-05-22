newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

After an absence, New England’s ticks are back — and hungry

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVFhF_0a7y7jWc00

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A late-summer drought virtually eliminated ticks in parts of New England but they’re back with a vengeance this spring.

Dog ticks, which do not carry Lyme disease like deer ticks do, have been especially active since early spring in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

And people who’ve been getting outdoors because of the pandemic are discovering the arachnids on themselves and on pets.

“People are outdoors a lot more because of COVID so we’ve all discovered this newfound love relationship with nature, which is really cool and I’m really happy about. So there’s just a lot more chances for ... human interactions with ticks,” said Patti Casey, environmental surveillance program manager for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

It’s a far cry, so far, from last summer. Much of New England was in a drought, and there were fewer biting insects.

In Maine, the number of Lyme disease cases was nearly halved last year, dipping from a record high of 2,167 in 2019 to 1,115 in 2020, according to state data. One caveat, officials said, is that some people may have been reluctant to seek medical care during the pandemic.

The busy spring for ticks has been sending more people to the emergency room in Maine. Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 176 tick-related emergency department visits for the week that ended May 16. Last year, there were 91 tick-related ER visits in the same week.

Maine CDC reported nearly 100 cases of Lyme disease from Jan. 1 to May 18 of this year. The agency is asking anyone who spends time outside to take preventive measures such as using repellent and wearing light-colored clothing that covers arms and legs.

The state of New Hampshire has recorded just 10 cases of Lyme disease so far this year.

How severe of a Lyme disease burden the state will have depends heavily on the conditions this summer. Rain, moisture and humidity are helpful for ticks.

“Tickborne diseases remain a serious threat in Maine,” Maine CDC said in a statement.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
235K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#New England#Cdc#Insects#Pets#Disease Control#Ap#Covid#Maine Cdc#Lyme Disease Cases#Drought#Happy#Early Spring#Tickborne Diseases#Outdoors#Repellent#Love#Far Cry#Nature#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicshealththoroughfare.com

New England Citizens Must Be Aware of the Ticks’ Return

If you live in the New England region (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island), you should look out for ticks, as the tiny parasitic arachnids are back in business after a while. Experts believe that a late-summer drought was the culprit for the ticks’ disappearance, but the arachnids are now looking for vengeance.The news about the return of ticks in New England is brought by APNews.com, and those living in other parts of the world where the tiny creatures are not present, should consider themselves lucky. Some ticks transmit Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. However, Lyme disease cannot be transmitted if a tick doesn’t remain attached to the body for at least 36 hours. If you get infected with Lyme disease, and you don’t treat it, you can get chronic joint inflammation (Lyme arthritis), neurologic symptoms such as neuropathy and even cognitive flaws like impaired memory.
Maine Statemainepublic.org

Ticks Back With A Vengeance In Maine This Spring

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A late-summer drought virtually eliminated ticks in parts of New England, but they're back with a vengeance this spring. Dog ticks, which do not carry Lyme disease, have been especially active since early spring in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The busy spring for ticks has...
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Stop, Check, Prevent Tick Bites In Maine

With this month being Lyme Disease Awareness Month it is important to know how to avoid dealing with the disease, which comes down to avoiding tick bites. The State of Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a campaign going on right now to protect yourself and is all about checking yourself often for ticks when you are outside. They are reaching out to the public with a campaign to avoid tickborne diseases, such as Lyme Disease with these three words: 'Stop. Check. Prevent'.
Boston, MANECN

Here's When Highs Will Hit Near 90 in New England

New England is returning this weekend to a similar weather pattern that we started the week with: multiple disturbances aloft, raising the chance of scattered showers and thunder. The transition out of our recent dry days is a gradual one, as it takes some time for moisture to increase in...
New Jersey Stateonthewater.com

Unraveling the Mystery of Southern New England’s Cod

While the plight of Atlantic cod in the northeast is well known, the emergence of a fishery off southern New England has puzzled scientists, but delighted anglers. These days, it’s common knowledge that Atlantic cod are in bad shape, and dramatically so. Based on 2019 stock assessments, both the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank stocks continue to be overfished and the groundfish fishery north of Cape Cod has shifted to focus predominantly on haddock and pollock.
Agriculturefoodpoisoningbulletin.com

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Backyard Poultry Sickens 163 in 43 States

A Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry has sickened at least 163 people in 43 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thirty-four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. All people sickened by live poultry in this country in the last 10 years add up to almost 7,000 illnesses.
Diseases & Treatmentsinplaymagazine.com

Protect Yourself from Tick Bites and Lyme Disease

Home » » Outdoors » Protect Yourself from Tick Bites and Lyme Disease. Learn How to Reduce Your Risk of Tick-Borne Illnesses During Warmer Seasons. As the weather is getting warmer, the Government of Ontario is reminding everyone to take the necessary precautions when spending time outdoors to prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of Lyme disease.
EnvironmentSmoky Mountain News

Drought enters N.C. after long absence

Moderate drought has returned to North Carolina for the first time since November 2019, though it is currently relegated to 12 counties in the southeastern part of the state. Parts of 38 counties in eastern and central N.C. are also experiencing abnormally dry conditions and could reach drought status if dry conditions persist. No drought conditions exist in the western part of the state.
Cumberland, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

UMaine recruiting forest landowners to track ticks

MAINE, USA — With nearly 90 percent of our state covered in trees, it's safe to say the majority of Mainers will be at risk for tick bites...even in their own back yards. That's why University of Maine researchers are working to figure out exactly where ticks are in Maine and what diseases they can transmit. Which is complicated by how large the state is. It's simply too much ground to cover by the researchers themselves.
Posted by
WTKR News 3

Top tested insect repellants for 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least nine mosquito- and tick-borne diseases have been reported for the first time in the U.S. since 2004. So it’s really important to protect yourself against them.
ScienceGizmodo

Man Caught Three Whole Diseases From a Single Tick Bite

Doctors in Oregon have described what might be one of the unluckiest encounters between man and tick ever documented. They report treating a 70-year-old man who became sick with three entirely different infections after a single tick bite. According to a recent case study, published last month in BMJ Case...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

How the pandemic has affected lead poisoning in kids

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has not only disrupted our routines; it has also disrupted routine health care. A prime example of this is screenings for childhood lead poisoning. Lead is a serious environmental contaminant that can negatively affect nearly every system in the body. According to the Centers...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Breakdown: Why ticks & cases of Lyme Disease are on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)- Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium. According to research every year about 35,000 cases of Lyme Disease are reported to the CDC. According to data these numbers as of recent are three times as many cases as were reported in the late 1990s. It is believed that many of these cases go unreported so the numbers are likely higher. Insurance data showed as many as 476,000 people were diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease yearly from 2010-2018, which is an increase of more than 20% from cases during the 2005-2018 time frame.