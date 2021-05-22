newsbreak-logo
California State

Today is May 22

L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents often go to great lengths to help youngsters do their best in school. Though there’s no one-size-fits-all formula to help kids realize their academic potential, incorporating music education into school curriculums can benefit students in myriad ways. According to the New England Board of Higher Education, music can benefit students of all ages. Young children who listen to music may have an improved ability to learn words and speak them correctly, helping them to develop larger vocabularies that can pay significant dividends when kids enter the classroom. In addition, a 2011 study published in the journal Neuropsychologia found that musicians performed better in auditory, visual and memory tests than non-musicians. Students may even benefit in ways that surprise the most devoted music fans. For example, the NEBHE notes that playing a musical instrument, even one as simple as the triangle, has been proven to enhance dexterity and hand-eye coordination. That can help young children develop their motor skills more quickly than they otherwise might if they are not encouraged to play a musical instrument.

Collegesthesamohi.com

Why is college so expensive?

Throughout our entire childhood, we are taught that we must go to college in order to be successful. Of course, we then work toward getting into college no matter what it takes. From SAT exams to extracurricular activities, most of us do it all in hopes of getting into our dream school. Just imagine getting that acceptance letter to UCLA that you’ve been waiting months for! You commit to their medical program, find a spacious apartment with your best friend off campus and walk the halls of one of the most highly ranked schools in the country. Unfortunately, it is easier said than done. Every year, more and more students have to decline the offer to their dream school due to preposterous tuitions. Lately, the world has been wondering whether it is worth paying so much for a college degree.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

10 Illinois teachers can win school supplies for their students

Back 2 School Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides tens of thousands of deserving kids from low-income families with free school supplies to help them succeed in the classroom, has announced the launch of its 2021 We Appreciate Teachers contest. The statewide initiative is designed to celebrate and support Illinois educators, particularly during COVID-19, by rewarding 10 winning teachers with 30 Back 2 School Illinois kits -- full of much-needed school supplies -- for their classroom of students. The winners will also receive personalized gift baskets for themselves and a salon treatment at Dennis Bartolomei.
Public Healththeintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: SIUE education in a post-pandemic world

After a rapid pivot, what comes next for education?. With the end of the school year, educators are taking a breath and taking stock of the lessons learned during the grueling months since last March. Administrators are asking important questions that will shape education in the years to come. What was learned from this experience? What innovations should be kept? What should be left behind?
Collegesedsurge.com

What College Students Wish Professors Knew About Inclusive Online Teaching

It’s not surprising that most higher education articles published since March 2020 begin by calling to mind that year’s unprecedented move to remote instruction and online learning—and with good reason. The world changed rapidly, and students and instructors adopted new tools and methods to pivot to online instruction virtually, and sometimes literally, overnight. As teaching communities settled into a “new normal,” instructors were tasked with the challenging job of navigating new teaching modalities while maintaining their standards of excellence—and commitments to inclusion.
EducationDeming Headlight

Building a culturally and linguistically responsive classroom

The Public Education Department recently required its 200-plus employees to participate in a training on culturally and linguistically responsive education practices, a pillar of New Mexico’s plan to achieve education equity for every student. I advocated that the training be required, and Secretary Ryan Stewart agreed because we want the...
tcea.org

Celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, a time dedicated to reflecting on the history and contributions of Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) backgrounds. A joint project of a number of federal agencies, it can be a great starting point for discussing the realities of life in America for this broad category of Americans.
Greensboro, NCELON University

#ElonGrad 2021 spotlight: Sarah Jane McDonald, religious studies and international & global studies

A Leadership Fellow and Multifaith Scholar, Sarah Jane “SJ” McDonald ’21 wanted to learn more about Africa, its people and cultures, and its nations’ global relations. She followed that interest to majors in Religious Studies and International and Global Studies. Her passionate approach to these studies earned accolades from faculty across departments and programs.
CharitiesNatchitoches Times

Pi Kappa Phi partners with School of Education

NATCHITOCHES – As part of philanthropy initiatives, the Beta Omicron chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University has partnered with the School of Education to address literacy issues in the region. The brothers donated books to the Remapping the Cradle to Prison Pipeline with Dr. Michelle Fazio-Brunson and will be assisting Brunson with the creation of literacy bags for at-risk children. They have also donated books to start a Little Lending Library within the School of Education and attended a training with Dr. Katrina Jordan, director of the School of Education, on how to read picture books to kids. Those brothers then read books to at-risk youngsters in local schools. Several fraternity members also volunteered for Reading on the River and have continued to donate books, some of which will be shared with the community at a local literacy event, while textbooks are being donated to NSU’s Academic Success Center for student use. From left are Fazio-Brunson, Luke Jordan, chapter philanthropist; and Dr. Katrina Jordan.
Educationeastgreenwichnews.com

NE Tech Offers Free Courses for High School Students

Since 2016, New England Institute of Technology has provided free college courses for high school students through the state Department of Education All Course Network (ACN) program. RIDE has just awarded a significant expansion of course offerings at NEIT. New England Tech has been approved to offer more than 25...
Agriculturecoosavalleynews.com

Animal Science professor receives prestigious international research grant

A Berry College faculty member has been awarded an international research grant to study pathogen-susceptible genes of native chicken breeds in India. Associate Professor of Animal Science Sunday Peters is a 2021 Fulbright grant recipient, a prestigious research fellowship that will allow him to take his research abroad. The grant will allow Peters in 2022 to spend a semester in India, researching and characterizing interferon-inducible transmembrane proteins in native chickens.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

Could more time in school help students after the pandemic?

It seems intuitive that what children need now is more time. Because students missed so much instruction during the pandemic, teachers should get extra time to fill all those instructional holes, from teaching mathematical percents and zoological classifications to discussing literary metaphors and American history. Indeed, many advocacy groups, including...
La Crosse, WIuwlax.edu

A champion for diversity

Dr. Charles Martin-Stanley retires after 20 years at UWL. Throughout his career, Charles Martin-Stanley used his passion for diversity, equity and inclusion as a compass, an indication of where he was supposed to be and what he was supposed to do. In 2001, that compass steered Martin-Stanley to UW-La Crosse,...
Educationthekashmirpress.com

DSEK to commence with Radio-Classes for 5-8th standard from tomorrow

Srinagar, May 25: Amid the closure of schools in view of the second wave of COVID-19, the School Education department on Tuesday said that it will commence with Radio-classes for 5th to 8th standard on Wednesday. Reports said that the radio classes will begin from 10 am on Wednesday. Director...
Politicsrecordpatriot.com

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offers educational programs

EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (National Lakeshore) has announced new spring and summer education programs. Schools and youth groups visiting this year can reserve a teacher-led activity kit. These kits have single-use activities to extend learning opportunities. The Great Lakes Health Kit has six activities to explore water and ecosystem health. The Anishinaabek Skills and Lifeways Kit has three activities. This curriculum celebrates the Anishinaabek culture through skills and games. Activities are for grades kindergarten through eighth.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Why Black faculty matter on university campuses

For this fifth year of The Seattle Times Student Voices project, we invited students from Washington public high schools and colleges to work with Education Lab to write about issues of educational equity. This essay by Mawahib Ismail is the sixth in the 2021 series. Visit http://st.news/studentvoices2021 to learn more about the student writers and read other essays in this series as they are published.
Sewanee, TNthesewaneepurple.org

“The Celebration of Teaching” brings students and faculty together in gratitude

For its third Celebration of Teaching, the Center for Teaching filmed a series of reflections between twelve Sewanee students and a faculty member who impacted them. The Celebration, a week-long spotlight of educational achievements of the previous year, is usually an in-person process where professors visit different classrooms and appraise their colleagues’ work.
San Bernardino, CAcsusb.edu

CSUSB to join prestigious program to increase diversity in Ed.D. program

The Doctor of Education degree (Ed.D.) in educational leadership program at Cal State San Bernardino has been accepted to participate in the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Holmes Program, which supports racially and ethnically diverse students pursuing graduate degrees in education. The AACTE Holmes Program was founded in...
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Vax-A-Million program opens for entries

Every vaccinated Ohioan apparently. The “Vax-A-Million” program, announced by Gov. Mike DeWine last week opens today for entries. Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the drawings with a prize of $1 million; a separate drawing for Ohioans ages 12-17 will award a full-ride scholarship to any Ohio state college or university.
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

SIU math professor named Fulbright Scholar

Cheng-Yao Lin is passionate about math. But for the mathematics education professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, it’s not just about learning and teaching math, it’s about helping people really “get” what math is and why it matters. That’s why he’s especially excited to receive a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program...