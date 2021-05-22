’90 Day Fiance’ Rumors: A Potthast Family Spinoff Show?

90 Day Fiance rumors swirl around the internet about the possibility of the Potthast family getting their own TLC spinoff. Well, a lot of fans totally hate the idea. Recall, The Family Chantel also received bad reactions, and yet the dysfunctional family still gathered enough viewers for a second season. Universally disliked, the family managed to create and/or stage enough toxicity to keep fans coming back for more. Likewise, many fans think that Libby’s family does the same thing.