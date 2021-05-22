Kia Seltos real world fuel economy tested

One of President Biden’s first executive orders was for EPA to present a proposal for more stringent fuel economy and emissions standards by July. Currently, per the Trump administration’s SAFE Vehicles Rule, automakers must make 1.5 percent improvements in fuel economy each year through 2026, which would require automakers to reach a 40.4 mile per gallon fleet-wide average in sales by 2026. Under the Obama administration regulations, automakers were to increase vehicle efficiency across their fleets sold by 5 percent annually, making the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) requirements reach 54.5 miles per gallon by 2026. Automakers had complained that the Obama regulation was unrealistic.