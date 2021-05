It may not have possessed the drama of Bahrain or Imola, but the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix certainly provided food for thought in the title battle, and the fight to be top of the midfield. There was no rain to disrupt the action like in Italy, and the race seemed to be more based upon strategy than pure pace, with Red Bull's decision to pit Max Verstappen before Valtteri Bottas paying off for the Dutchman.