The 'Friends' Reunion Special Will Be There for You on Binge Next Week

The reason for Matthew Perry’s “slurred” speech in a preview of the Friends reunion episode has been explained.Shortly after the release of a promo video, which teased the cast’s first televised reunion since the show ended in 2004, viewers highlighted that the Chandler Bing actor was speaking in a slurred manner.At one stage, it also seemed that he was on the verge of dozing off during the interview.Many expressed their concern for Perry, 51, on Twitter – however, a source has now revealed the reason behind his behaviour.According to a source close to the star, the actor needed emergency...