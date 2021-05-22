Sales Launch for FÖRENA at 540 Sixth Avenue In Chelsea, Manhattan
Sales are now underway at FÖRENA, a 12-story residential building at 540 Sixth Avenue in Chelsea. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Landsea Homes and DNA Development, the structure will yield 50 units spread across 80,000 square feet of residential space. Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of The Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman are handling marketing and sales of the one- to three-bedroom units. Prices begin at $1.3 million for homes at the property, located at the corner of West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue.newyorkyimby.com