newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Sales Launch for FÖRENA at 540 Sixth Avenue In Chelsea, Manhattan

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales are now underway at FÖRENA, a 12-story residential building at 540 Sixth Avenue in Chelsea. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Landsea Homes and DNA Development, the structure will yield 50 units spread across 80,000 square feet of residential space. Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of The Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman are handling marketing and sales of the one- to three-bedroom units. Prices begin at $1.3 million for homes at the property, located at the corner of West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue.

newyorkyimby.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Chelsea, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredrik Eklund
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rena#Fitness#Red Square#Square Feet#Space Amenities#F Rena#Dna Development#The Eklund Gomes Team#Italian#Calacatta#Montagna D Argento#Technogym#Facebook Follow Yimby#Sixth Avenue#14th Street#Downtown#Rooftop Terrace#Residential Space#Three Bedroom Units#Residences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Single-family homes for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Looking for a house in Manhattan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Brooklyn, NYNew York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for The Cascade G at 869 Myrtle Avenue at Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Cascade G, a six-story residential building at 869 Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The 56,487-square-foot development is designed by MGA Architecture and will yield 45 units. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 44 units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $37,886 to $88,800.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Events on the Manhattan calendar

1. Grand Bazaar NYC Reopening; 2. Teens Step Up, Inc. - Fundraising Event; 3. The Dendro Lab – Central Park Tree Walk; 4. DevOps Awareness 1 Day Training in New York City, NY; 5. Kabbalat Shabbat Service In Person — June 11;
Newport, RIluxuryrealestate.com

Sale of Newport’s ‘Hilltop’ on Ruggles Avenue

NEWPORT, RI – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of 97-105 Ruggles Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. Designed by noted architect Richard Morris Hunt, the property sold for $3,075,000. The sellers were represented by Jose Aguon of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Annie Becker of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyers.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Demo Permits Filed for 429-437 Second Avenue in Kips Bay, Manhattan

Full demolition permits have been filed for 429, 433, and 437 Second Avenue in Kips Bay, Manhattan. A single building with 160 feet of frontage encompasses the three adjacent lots on the southwest corner of Second Avenue and East 25th Street. The 7,220-square-foot site is located within C1-8A zoning district,...
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

The Benson’s Limestone Façade Nears Pinnacle at 1045 Madison Avenue in Carnegie Hill, Manhattan

Exterior work is shaping up on The Benson, an 18-story condominium building at 1045 Madison Avenue in the Carnegie Hill section of the Upper East Side. Designed by Peter Pennoyer and developed by The Naftali Group, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 16 residential units spread across 59,032 square feet, for an average of 3,700 square feet apiece, as well as 3,993 square feet of ground-floor retail. There will be three penthouses, and the majority of the homes will be full-floor layouts. The property is located between East 79th and East 80th Streets, a short walk from Central Park.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1402 York Avenue on the Upper East Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1402 York Avenue, an 11-story residential building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Designed by Kossar + Garry Architects and developed by Crest Group, the development consists of ten out of 11 homeownership units being sold at below-market rates. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 63 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,488 to $60,165.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

SL Green Realty Announces Sale Of 635-641 Sixth Avenue For $325 Mln

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Tuesday announced the sale of 635-641 Sixth Avenue for $325.0 million. The deal will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $312.5 million to SL Green. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. The property is comprised of two...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Blistering Pace of Manhattan Luxury Home Sales Cools

The white-hot streak of Manhattan luxury home deals could be winding down. But while no longer blistering, market activity was still robustlast week, according to a report Monday from Olshan Realty. There were 37 contracts signed on luxury homes—defined as those priced at or above $4 million—in the New York...
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Washington Manor at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Washington Manor Apartments, an eight-story residential building at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. The development yields 46,976 square feet and is designed by OCV Architects. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $39,120 to $77,340.
Manhattan, ILwillcountygazette.com

Top 10 Manhattan, Illinois home sales for December 2020

These are the top 10 home sales for Manhattan, Illinois in December 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In December 2020, there were 36 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $297,500 in Manhattan. Top 10 home sales in Manhattan for December 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. Katherine and Stuart Donovan24049 Schoolhouse...
Manhattan Beach, CAeasyreadernews.com

Global village in Manhattan Village

A Canadian chain brings their take on global cuisine to the South Bay. About 40 years ago, Thai science fiction writer Somtow Sucharitkil wrote several satirical stories about a future in which most of humanity’s creative energy is expended on a giant shopping mall in space. The Mallworld stories were a comic look at commercialism, at a future in which every experience humanity could offer is available within carefully maintained limits.
New York City, NY12tomatoes.com

Inside New York City’s Smallest Apartment

Rental expert Cash Jordan and luxury real estate agent Erik Conover are offering up a unique look at some of the smallest apartments in all of New York City. It’s a city that is known for its shoe boxes, so of course, we had to check them out for ourselves.
Real Estaterenx.ca

Groupe Quint to add 900,000 sq. ft. of Montreal industrial

Groupe Quint has recently purchased and is about to close on more than 900,000 square feet of industrial real estate in several buildings in the Montreal area. The rapidly expanding Montreal-based real estate company has also established a foothold in the Detroit area and plans to expand its presence there and elsewhere in the U.S.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Bijoux Birks Launches In 12 Saks Fifth Avenue Locations Across The U.S.

Luxury Jeweller Partners with American Ballerina and Actress Kylie Jefferson, Star of Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things. MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bijoux Birks has partnered with American Ballerina and Actress Kylie Jefferson. The collaboration launches as Bijoux Birks increases their brand presence in the U.S., securing distribution in 12 Saks Fifth Avenue locations across the country and on Saks.com. This expansion comes after successfully launching at three Saks Fifth Avenue locations in Canada. Prior to launching in Saks Fifth Avenue, Bijoux Birks was available at a selection of U.S. retailers, including Mayors Jewellers stores in Florida, Georgia and online.
Conshohocken, PAmorethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 298 Roberts Avenue | Conshohocken | Dan Caparo Team

Dan Caparo of Dan Caparo Team at Coldwell Banker Preferred added a new listing for sale at 298 Roberts Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Single home on corner lot in Whitemarsh Township & Conshohocken PA! A well maintained home on a 1/4+ acre lot. Featuring hardwood floors in the living room, dining room & every single bedroom, updated kitchen includes KraftMaid kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and a large island in the middle for all of your guests or morning coffees. The first floor consists a large living area and powder room that is also part of the Laundry room . Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious primary suite. There is a partially finished area basement as well as a large deck off the kitchen overlooking a very green big backyard for kids to enjoy and a fire pit. Its also perfect for summer cookouts! Attic storage. Workshop area in basement. Walkable neighborhood and walking distance to 2 parks. Updates include bath, hot water heater, electric service, driveway, c/t kitchen backsplash and a large rear yard w/6ft privacy fence.