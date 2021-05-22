newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

St. Francis College Announces New Downtown Brooklyn Campus at 181 Livingston Street

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY |
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Francis College will soon relocate its New York campus to The Wheeler Building at 181 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. The new facility is expected to open in September 2022 and includes the introduction of new academic programs, dining area, event spaces, and collaborative areas. The relocation is the...

newyorkyimby.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
City
Livingston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Brooklyn#College Board#An Education#Cafeteria#Brooklyn College#Dean College#Sfc Forward#The St Francis College#Shinoda Design Group#Facebook Follow Yimby#Macy S Department Store#Livingston Street#Wheeler Building#Academic Dean#Event Spaces#Area#Indoor Spaces#Board Of Trustees#Francis#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

City to invest $31 million in Brooklyn parks, including new park in Williamsburg

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New York City will spend $31 million on a new park in Williamsburg and renovations in three existing parks, the Brooklyn Paper reported. “Increasing access to open space and improving parkland is integral to building healthy communities,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, per the Brooklyn Paper. “These four projects set to begin work in Brooklyn reflect our effort to continuously invest in our neighborhoods and offer New Yorkers much needed respite and recreation.”
New York City, NYrew-online.com

DDC issues $215M design-build RFQ

The NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) issued Request for Qualifications (RFQ) under the agency’s developing design-build program for two large community recreation centers in Brooklyn and Staten Island, together valued at more than $215 million. DDC Commissioner Jamie Torres-Springer, said “All interested firms are encouraged to respond including...
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkled.com

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Using 'Brooklyn' to sell Hudson Valley homes, towns

The “next Brooklyn” has been used as a selling point for parts of Hudson Valley showing signs of hipster influence for longer than you’d think. From urban escapees with down payment dreams to real estate brokers, anyone who sets foot in the Hudson Valley seems to be chomping at the bit to secure their spot in what’ll be the next big town in the region.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYbkreader.com

This Challenger Could Deny Bid by the Barrons of Brooklyn to Extend Council Dynasty

A City Council member named Barron has held the seat serving East New York for two decades and is in pursuit of another four years, despite New York’s term limits law. That’s because two married Barrons — current City Councilmember Inez Barron and Assemblymember Charles Barron — have traded off the seat, with Charles elected in 2001 and Inez in 2013. What’s more, Charles’ current job formerly belonged to Inez, who held the Assembly’s District 60 post from 2008 to 2013.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Forbes

Brooklyn Proves Resilient During Pandemic Recovery

Founder and CEO of The Raisner Group (formerly Proteus Capital Management), a private real estate investment firm in New York City. New York City has suffered deeply from Covid-19. Its economy was destroyed, people fled in droves and the population registered over 30,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the Big Apple is beginning to make a strong comeback: A large share of its population is now vaccinated, businesses have reopened, new businesses have made their debut and inhabitants are returning, mostly from Florida. Lured by the lowered rent prices and the spring excitement, there is a wave of "new" New Yorkers moving to the city.