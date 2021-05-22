Oh to bee red!

An event took me back in time a few days ago when I put on a pair of jeans that had hung outside on the clothesline to dry. When I put my leg in I realized that there was something inside the pants that was not supposed to be there, so I grabbed whatever it was, squeezing the life out of it. When I took the jeans off and shook them, out fell the mystery pest—a bumble bee! Thankfully I was not bitten, but when I was a young lad things turned out differently and what I experienced recently vividly brought that memory to the forefront of my mind. My mother had hung the wash out to dry and when I put the clean jeans on and went outside I got a powerful sting from a bee; it was so intense that I did not bother to go inside to undress—I had to have some relief right there in the back yard. But no worries, for where we lived there was little chance of being spotted in a state of minimal dress.