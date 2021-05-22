newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Oh to bee red!

By Aaron Horrell
Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes all you have to do is step outside. I took this photo two weeks ago in my yard. It was a cool morning with a light breeze. The sun was shining bright, reflecting off the south side of the house, making it warm enough for this wood bee to be active, albeit a bit slow.

www.semissourian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Wild Strawberries#Wild Flowers#The Sun#South Side#Southeast Missouri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Bossier City, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Bee season is underway in the ArkLaTex

BOSSIER CITY, La. - This spring, bees are beginning to multiply as it is their time to shine and that means Hummer & Son is working with them to get their season started to create honey. William Hummer is a beekeeper and honey producer in Bossier City. He started when...
Animalsbendsource.com

The Bees and the Words

If you're a Central Oregon gardener, you appreciate the delicate dance that comes with springtime in the desert. Abundant sunlight, yet sparse rainfall. Praying you didn't plant those seedlings too soon. Some years, even a single bloom seems a success. And without those pollinators, where would we be?. As the...
Kodiak, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Bees are back

The Kodiak Public Library has resumed its community beekeeping project that began last year and ran from June to September. On Tuesday, children learned all about honeybees, including how to check on a beehive. Beekeeper Judy Kidder (above) said the weekly hive check program was so popular last year that the event was always booked. Unfortunately, last year’s bees did not survive the winter after a mouse ate the hives’ pollen and honey, resulting in the insects starving.
AnimalsPost-Searchlight

A Bee in My Pants!

An event took me back in time a few days ago when I put on a pair of jeans that had hung outside on the clothesline to dry. When I put my leg in I realized that there was something inside the pants that was not supposed to be there, so I grabbed whatever it was, squeezing the life out of it. When I took the jeans off and shook them, out fell the mystery pest—a bumble bee! Thankfully I was not bitten, but when I was a young lad things turned out differently and what I experienced recently vividly brought that memory to the forefront of my mind. My mother had hung the wash out to dry and when I put the clean jeans on and went outside I got a powerful sting from a bee; it was so intense that I did not bother to go inside to undress—I had to have some relief right there in the back yard. But no worries, for where we lived there was little chance of being spotted in a state of minimal dress.
Animalslmgraphic.com

Keeping wild babies wild

Every year, especially in the spring and early summer, we get calls from well-meaning people wanting to know what they should do with the little “orphaned” bird or mammal they have just found. Many people are surprised by our usual answer. We usually tell them to leave it just where it belongs—in the wild.
Greenfield, MARecorder

Honoring bees with art

Two years ago in May of 2019, there were bright and cheerful crowds of children and their parents gaily moving around events at the Second Congregational Church in Greenfield. Children crowded around a glass bee frame, watching the bees move over the wax cells holding honey. There were gifts to win, bee facts to learn and a celebration of Lorenzo Langstroth, known as “the father of American beekeeping,” and a past Second Congregational Church minister.
Animalsyourpickenscounty.com

It’s the bee’s knees

I was in the garden planting pollinator flowers when a bee kept buzzing around my head. Its tiny body was energetically bustling through the air, searching for nectar from the perfect flower. I kept looking, trying to see if he had any knees. “The bee’s knees” was a fanciful phrase...
Petswestsenecabee.com

Bee Heard

There is no excuse for dog walkers not to clean up after their pets, when they leave things behind that shouldn’t be. Bags are very cheap and they should clean up and not make their dogs go on other people’s property. This is in response to the kids who are blocking the sidewalks on Royal Coach and Deerchase roads. They […]
Animalsmsu.edu

Bees interrupted

Michigan is home to 465 bee species and each one plays a role in the states’ ecosystems. During a 15-year study of wild bees visiting blueberry fields during their blooming season, researchers caught an unexpected glimpse of how extreme weather events can impact bee populations highlighting the need for more long-term studies, says a Michigan State University researcher.
AnimalsFrederick News-Post

Encounter with a honey bee

On a nice spring day, I saw a honey bee circling around a flower. Flowers are all over the place, and they are blooming in many colors. Bees come to them for their honey. But in this particular instance, a sense of rejuvenation thrilled me. Stinging aside, the bees pollinate...
Animalsthelakemurraynews.net

Bee Donation

Dutch Fork Elementary Academy of Environmental Sciences has new honeybees in the media center observation hive. Lexington Soil and Water Conservation District Manager John Oxner brought the bees, which he was able to collect from a swarm, for Dutch Fork Students to safely observe up close and personal in the school’s observation hive.
Greenfield, MARecorder

Bonding over bees

“Of the five kids in my family, I was the one glued to our dad. I picked up woodworking skills from him,” said Jeffrey Blomstedt, a longtime Gill resident who grew up in Wilmington, Delaware. “When our son Will was born, I assumed he’d be velcroed to me throughout his...
Animalssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

The Carpenter Bee and the Woodpecker

A listener asks: how does a woodpecker know there is a carpenter bee inside a piece of wood?. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
Animalsthreeriverspublishing.com

Support local bees

Bumble bees are easily recognizable thanks to their loud buzz, fuzzy appearance, and distinct color patterns. Throughout the U.S. and Canada, nearly 50 different species play a role in sustaining our environment’s health. Their pollination contributes to a successful harvest and helps maintain diverse plant communities. Unfortunately, many bumble bees...
Visual ArtRecycled Crafts

Bee Shaped Mini Album

I love shaped mini albums and this one from Maci is just too darn cute! She used a die cut file to cut the pages and the cover, I love how she used vellum for the bees wings! Inside she decorate the pages with flowers, fairies and garden critter papers and shapes. This project is perfect for filling with garden and flower photos from your yard.
Grand Rapids, MIWSJM

World Bee Day

Thursday was World Bee Day and a west Michigan company this week is helping to keep the bee population alive across the state. Genji LeClair owns Great Lakes Bee Company in Fremont – north of Grand Rapids. They’ve been raising bees all winter for sale and this week are packing them up to ship them out. They’re sold in three pound boxes.
Animalswgvunews.org

Great Lakes Bee Company

Bees for sale. We talk to Genji LeClair from Great Lakes Bee Company about all things Bees, and how honey literally is created.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

Tell Bees to Buzz Off With These Natural Bee Repellents

Bees are a great way to improve our garden ecosystems, but you don’t always want them buzzing around the yard, especially if you have children who might be allergic. With summer right around the corner, many homeowners might be looking for ways to keep bees at arm’s length. Still, finding an all-natural bee repellent that doesn’t outright kill these beneficial buggers isn’t always easy. Thankfully, we have a few good suggestions.
AnimalsTrendHunter.com

Bee-Supporting Beer Campaigns

With World Bee Day fast approaching (Thursday, May 20), many consumers are wondering how they a difference for Canadian bee colonies. One brand leading the way is Belgian Moon. The brand is helping Canadians support pollinators with its can of Belgian Moon Honey Daze. The light wheat ale is "crafted with a touch of sweetness and an orange peel for a refreshing taste," and is available at local liquor and grocery stores.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Lions and Tigers, Oh My!

Sasha Christina Singh was born in Guyana, South America. At the age of four, Sasha and her family moved to the United States to make their home on Long Island, New York. Since early childhood, Sasha’s imagination ran wild. Art became a primary outlet for her to express her vivid ideas.