‘A Pickle’: Sally Wingert stars in a play about disqualified State Fair pickles — based on real events
It seems we were in something of a pickle. Longtime favorite Twin Cities actor Sally Wingert is in a one-woman outdoor show from Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company. After a year of pandemic shutdowns, audiences are so hungry for live theater that 11 performances sold out in days. Four more were added and, at the time we published this, seats remained for only two of the additional shows.www.twincities.com