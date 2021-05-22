‘7 Little Johnstons’: Amber Talks Vulnerabilities, Gets Defensive On Anna

Ahead of the Season 9 premiere of 7 Little Johnstons, a teaser trailer hinted that three of Trent and Amber's children were on the cusp of moving out. Many who have been following along with the Georgia family, which is comprised of the couple and their five children — all of whom are little people — likely found themselves going, "Wait, how old are the kids again?" Because yes, Jonah, Anna, and Elizabeth are at an age where they could be leaving the nest anytime now. Let's take a closer look.