‘7 Little Johnstons’: Amber Talks Vulnerabilities, Gets Defensive On Anna

TVShowsAce
 7 days ago
7 Little Johnstons premieres a new season on TLC on Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET and ahead of the show, Amber talked about Anna. Once again, she addressed the viewpoints held by fans on Anna. She also addressed the vulnerabilities of reality TV. Well, the teasers noted that tension comes in this season, so maybe that’s why she also mentioned Anna. Actually, she sounds quite defensive about her daughter and parenting decisions.

