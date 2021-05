The City of Longview reminds residents to inspect and maintain swimming pool/spa barriers. The City of Longview would like to remind pool, spa and pond owners about the importance of inspecting and maintaining barriers. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, nationwide from 2005-2007 there was an annual average of 385 pool and spa-related drownings for children younger than 15; 299 of these children were younger than five years old. Another 4,200 children are treated in hospital emergency rooms each year for near-drowning incidents. Most of these cases involved residential pools.