Kansas State

A networking opportunity for manufacturers in central Kansas

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
Thursday, May 20 marked the inaugural event of a new association called Central Kansas Manufacturing Network (CKMN). The idea is to help central Kansas manufacturing companies connect with other companies to share best practices. Jan Peters is the Executive Director of CKMN and said the network hopefully becomes a resource...

