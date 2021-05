As an architect, Lori Gerety is expected to see the beauty in perfect lines, wonderful views or exciting materials, but she sees beauty in surprising places, too. “There’s pain and beauty in flexibility,” Gerety says. “It can be jarring when a zoning officer says, ‘No, you cannot do that.’ You have to go back to the drawing board and come up with another option. But there’s always another solution, and there is beauty in that. You just may have to go through the mud to find it.”